Red Cross Children’s Hospital treating seven patients for Covid-19

The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in the Western Cape is reportedly treating seven patients for Covid-19.

EWN reports that this was revealed during a visit by the premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, accompanied by the province’s health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

It was reported that 30 children patients at the hospital had so far recovered from Covid-19, with a total of 37 patients that have been tested so far.

The hospital’s medical manager, Anita Parbhoo, was quoted as saying that a testing and triage centre was set up at the hospital so that children, their parents and / or caregivers, can be screened and tested for Covid-19 when they show symptoms, adding that patients awaiting results for their Covid-19 tests are admitted in a separate ward.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.