COJ receives PPE boost from UN

Executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg Geoffery Makhubo received a donation of much-needed safety equipment from the United Nations Development Programme on Tuesday afternoon.

The donation included face masks, sanitisers, thermometers, hairnets and gloves, and is aimed at strengthening the City’s interventions to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19.

“This will go a long way in helping us curve the spread of coronavirus and of course this PPE is needed not only by our communities but our frontline as well. We modelled our response into what Gauteng did in response to Covid-19. We used six pillars and one of the pillars is comprehensive public health,” said Makhubo.

Ayodele Odusola, the resident representative for the United Nations Development Programme in South Africa, said: “Our objective is to really see how does the City of Johannesburg, that is supposed to be the power house and the engine room of economic activity in the country, continue to strive in early recovery in terms of economic activity and building resilience for the South African economy.”

