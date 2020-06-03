Covid-19 3.6.2020 02:18 pm

COJ receives PPE boost from UN

Pfarelo Munonoka
COJ receives PPE boost from UN

City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo, left, speaks to Resident for the United Nations Development Programme in South Africa Ayodele Odusola after the handover of PPE at Johannesburg Theatre, 2 June 2020., during the national lockdown level 3. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The UN delivered stock of masks, sanitisers and more to Johannesburg on Tuesday in a collaborative effort to improve the city’s anti-Covid-19 interventions.

Executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg Geoffery Makhubo received a donation of much-needed safety equipment from the United Nations Development Programme on Tuesday afternoon.

The donation included face masks, sanitisers, thermometers, hairnets and gloves, and is aimed at strengthening the City’s interventions to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19.

“This will go a long way in helping us curve the spread of coronavirus and of course this PPE is needed not only by our communities but our frontline as well. We modelled our response into what Gauteng did in response to Covid-19. We used six pillars and one of the pillars is comprehensive public health,” said Makhubo.

Ayodele Odusola, the resident representative for the United Nations Development Programme in South Africa, said: “Our objective is to really see how does the City of Johannesburg, that is supposed to be the power house and the engine room of economic activity in the country, continue to strive in early recovery in terms of economic activity and building resilience for the South African economy.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN education dept says ‘large quantities’ of PPE have disappeared 2.6.2020
PPE suppliers overstating capability adds to halting of back-to-school date 2.6.2020
SA needs ‘big plans and long-term vision’ for growth 30.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Cops put out smokers’ fire, but court cases proceed

Business News Consumers face a ‘double-whammy financial crunch’

World Violence spreads in US as Trump faces anger for ordering force

Courts Lockdown regulations declared invalid and unconstitutional by high court

Business News ‘Unprecedented’ increase in roadworks tenders


today in print

Read Today's edition