DA says KZN education dept bought missing PPE at ‘massively inflated prices’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the province’s MEC for education, Kwazi Mshengu, to explain why the KwaZulu-Natal department of education (DoE) spent “exorbitant” money on personal protective equipment (PPE) “only to have it disappear”.

DA MPL, Dr Imran Keeka said the DA established during a recent KwaZulu-Natal education portfolio committee that the province’s DoE spent just over R422 million on the procurement of PPE and related material for returning learners in Grades 7 and 12 – “at massively inflated prices”.

“While all items meet the required standards (as per Treasury Instruction 5), Infrared thermometers – available at between R800 and R1,000 on the open market – were purchased at a cost of more than R2,500 each.

“Hand sanitiser, available at wholesale prices ranging from R45 to R65 per litre, was purchased by the department at R183 per litre.

“Cloth masks, available for as little as R10 each, were also purchased by the DoE at a cost of R25 each. Meanwhile, 16L spray bottles – normally available at a cost of around R400 were purchased for R1,800 each – a mark-up of more than 400%,” Keeka said.

Keeka said during an oversight inspection of KZN schools last week, the DA found evidence of thermometers which could not be used.

“This after the DoE did not supply batteries. Then there are the more recent social media posts by educators of very poor quality departmental issue cloth masks.

“When the DA questioned DoE head of department Dr EV Nzama and his officials about the inflated prices paid, they tried to hide behind the Treasury instruction, which provides standard and maximum prices that should be paid. Clearly the DoE chose to pay the maximum prices.

“The HOD and his officials also told the DA that there were only a set number of companies who could supply their department and who first had to be vetted by KZN’s health department. They then went on to tell us that procurement was from companies based on the ANC’s Radical Economic Transformation Programme,” Keeka said.

The DA MPL said the party was concerned by the DoE’s payment of inflated prices for PPEs and that Mshengu should reveal measures in place for the secure delivery of the PPEs.

“There is clearly a criminal element to the disappearance of this equipment and SAPS must also be brought in to investigate. More of this possible theft will have devastating effects for our children, their teachers and staff.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

