UPDATE: Covid-19 cases rise by 1,455 in 24 hours

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that as of today, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 35,812, up 1,455 more cases from 34,357 recorded yesterday.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape 4,324;

Free State 299;

Gauteng 4,276;

KwaZulu-Natal 2,637;

Limpopo 193;

Mpumalanga 132;

North West 271;

Northern Cape 91;

Western Cape 23,583;

Unknown 6.

A total of 761,534 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 18,792 tests have been conducted since the last report.

“Regrettably, we report 50 more Covid-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 755.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

The recoveries to date are 18,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 51,1%.

