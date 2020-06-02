Covid-19 2.6.2020 09:30 pm

UPDATE: Covid-19 cases rise by 1,455 in 24 hours

Citizen reporter
UPDATE: Covid-19 cases rise by 1,455 in 24 hours

Credit: Twitter/Zweli Mkhize

Fifty more Covid-19 related deaths have brought the total national deaths to 755.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that as of today, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 35,812, up 1,455 more cases from 34,357 recorded yesterday.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

  • Eastern Cape 4,324;
  • Free State 299;
  • Gauteng 4,276;
  • KwaZulu-Natal 2,637;
  • Limpopo 193;
  • Mpumalanga 132;
  • North West 271;
  • Northern Cape 91;
  • Western Cape 23,583;
  • Unknown 6.

A total of 761,534 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 18,792 tests have been conducted since the last report.

“Regrettably, we report 50 more Covid-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 755.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

The recoveries to date are 18,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 51,1%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Free State clinic temporarily shut after undisclosed number of people test positive 2.6.2020
WATCH: Students at Tableview Primary get a superheroes’ welcome back to school 2.6.2020
KZN health MEC unveils new isolation and quarantine site 2.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ‘Unprecedented’ increase in roadworks tenders

Politics Mzwandile Masina dares ANC to fire him over ‘WMC’ views, gets support from Malema

Motoring News Price at the pumps for June revealed

Environment Fishing allowed along with hunting and game drives in Level 3 – department

Crime Shoprite offers R50K reward after thieves dig tunnel to steal R300K in alcohol


today in print

Read Today's edition