Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that as of today, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 35,812, up 1,455 more cases from 34,357 recorded yesterday.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape 4,324;

Free State 299;

Gauteng 4,276;

KwaZulu-Natal 2,637;

Limpopo 193;

Mpumalanga 132;

North West 271;

Northern Cape 91;

Western Cape 23,583;

Unknown 6.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.