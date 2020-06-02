KZN health MEC unveils new isolation and quarantine site

In a statement on Tuesday, the MEC said the site would be at Clairwood Hospital. Simelane-Zulu said the Covid-19 facility would be refurbished in about two months and would accommodate 154 patients in isolation and 40 for quarantine.

“It also has technological advancements such as doors programmed to only permit entry for people with an appropriate temperature and who are wearing a mask; as well as a wash bay to sanitise ambulances immediately after dropping off Covid-19 patients,” said Simelane-Zulu.

“Although we are also investing in field hospitals that will be placed in several venues such as the Pietermaritzburg Royal Showgrounds and the Durban Exhibition Centre, renovating our own facilities was a must so that our facilities are useful for even after the pandemic. We also want to make sure that our facilities meet National Health Insurance (NHI) requirements so that they can be accredited.”

Simelane-Zulu further said thousands would be recruited to work at Covid-19 wards for the next six months “and possibly beyond”.

“In one of our biggest and most significant HR recruitment drives ever, we have, as of this week, advertised 4,773 posts in the following categories:

• 2,408 professional nurses

• 1,968 enrolled nurses

• 230 general orderlies

• 70 ward clerks

• 97 ICU nurses