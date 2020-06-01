Farmers ask Ramaphosa to lift the lockdown and leave people’s fate in their own hands

A farmers’ organisation has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift all lockdown restrictions and alert levels and let citizens decide for themselves on how to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus.

They say the role of government must be to create and intensify education and awareness about Covid-19, while individuals make it their responsibility to prevent being infected.

Transvaal Landbou Unie Suid Afrika (TLU SA) president Louis Meintjies has suggested that government place the responsibility to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the hands of citizens who must be informed about the dangers of the virus.

Meintjies said that, according to government, the lockdown was introduced to prepare the country for the consequences of Covid-19. The president announced that everything was now ready and in place to handle the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are not convinced that the government will ever be prepared to manage the consequences of Covid-19 nor the more damaging effects of the lockdown,” Meintjes said.

“The chaos surrounding the opening of schools is a perfect example of the government’s incompetence and inadequacy. South Africans should realise they have to take responsibility for themselves.”

He said they realise the danger of COVID-19, but given that nobody had any idea how long it would last, it was important to maintain a responsible balance in handling the situation.

“We suggest the government lifts all restrictions and levels. The focus should now be on creating awareness and to implement hygiene measures. Each individual should take responsibility for themselves.”

He said the factual views expressed by experts in various fields of health and science, and which contradicted the inexplicable and damaging actions of the government, proved the ANC’s efforts were not in the best interests of the country.

“Place the responsibility in the hands of the country’s residents,” said Meintjes.

“Everyone is thoroughly informed about the dangers of the virus by now, and they should be able to make their own decisions. People should also be able to choose how actively they will apply the safety and health measures when they become economically active or attend places of worship.

“If, as has been stated, the wearing of masks is effective, there can be absolutely no reason why the economic lockdown cannot be lifted in its entirety.”

