Covid-19 31.5.2020 08:58 pm

40 more Covid-19 deaths take total to 683, with 1,716 new cases

Citizen reporter
40 more Covid-19 deaths take total to 683, with 1,716 new cases

Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The recoveries to date were at 16,809, translating to a recovery rate of 51.4%.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa was 32,683, with 1,716 new cases reported from the last 24-hour testing cycle.

Dept of health

Case Data

Province

Total cases for 31 May 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

3927

12,0

Free State

278

0,9

Gauteng

4003

12,2

KwaZulu-Natal

2545

7,8

Limpopo

177

0,5

Mpumalanga

121

0,4

North West

175

0,5

Northern Cape

69

0,2

Western Cape

21382

65,4

Unknown

6

0,0

Total

32683

100,0

Testing Data

“A total of 725,125 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 23,242 tests have been conducted since the last report.”

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

359 174

50%

11 666

50%

Public

365 951

50%

11 576

50%

Grand Total

725 125

23 242

There were 40 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total national deaths to 683.

The provincial breakdown was as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

82

1987

Free State

8

124

Gauteng

33

2060

KwaZulu Natal

52

1248

Limpopo

3

143

Mpumalanga

0

72

North West

1

45

Northern Cape

1

31

Western Cape

503

11099

Total

683

16809

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%)

Female (%)

Total

363 (53%)

320 (47%)

683

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age

Deaths

Percentage

0-9

2

0,3

10-19

2

0,3

20-29

4

0,6

30-39

40

5,8

40-49

77

11,3

50-59

174

25,5

60-69

176

25,8

70-79

133

19,5

80-89

60

8,8

90-99

15

2,1

683

100

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Uncertainty and confusion continue as Motshekga delays briefing on school reopening 31.5.2020
The return of La Liga: What’s at stake? 31.5.2020
WATCH: Expect exponential rise in infections this week, Ramaphosa tells Sanef 31.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa ‘Cook Off’: Zimbabwe’s film that defied all odds to reach Netflix

Covid-19 Rugby and soccer only likely to return at level 1, says department

Covid-19 Covid-19 testing backlog is 96,480, government confirms

Motoring News June petrol price increase expected, diesel rationing starts

Courts British American Tobacco to take legal action over cigarette ban


today in print

Read Today's edition