40 more Covid-19 deaths take total to 683, with 1,716 new cases

In a statement on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa was 32,683, with 1,716 new cases reported from the last 24-hour testing cycle.
Case Data
|
Province
|
Total cases for 31 May 2020
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
3927
|
12,0
|
Free State
|
278
|
0,9
|
Gauteng
|
4003
|
12,2
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
2545
|
7,8
|
Limpopo
|
177
|
0,5
|
Mpumalanga
|
121
|
0,4
|
North West
|
175
|
0,5
|
Northern Cape
|
69
|
0,2
|
Western Cape
|
21382
|
65,4
|
Unknown
|
6
|
0,0
|
Total
|
32683
|
100,0
Testing Data
“A total of 725,125 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 23,242 tests have been conducted since the last report.”
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
Private
|
359 174
|
50%
|
11 666
|
50%
|
Public
|
365 951
|
50%
|
11 576
|
50%
|
Grand Total
|
725 125
|
23 242
There were 40 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total national deaths to 683.
The provincial breakdown was as follows:
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Eastern Cape
|
82
|
1987
|
Free State
|
8
|
124
|
Gauteng
|
33
|
2060
|
KwaZulu Natal
|
52
|
1248
|
Limpopo
|
3
|
143
|
Mpumalanga
|
0
|
72
|
North West
|
1
|
45
|
Northern Cape
|
1
|
31
|
Western Cape
|
503
|
11099
|
Total
|
683
|
16809
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|
Male (%)
|
Female (%)
|
Total
|
363 (53%)
|
320 (47%)
|
683
Age Distribution Deaths:
|
Age
|
Deaths
|
Percentage
|
0-9
|
2
|
0,3
|
10-19
|
2
|
0,3
|
20-29
|
4
|
0,6
|
30-39
|
40
|
5,8
|
40-49
|
77
|
11,3
|
50-59
|
174
|
25,5
|
60-69
|
176
|
25,8
|
70-79
|
133
|
19,5
|
80-89
|
60
|
8,8
|
90-99
|
15
|
2,1
|
683
|
100
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.