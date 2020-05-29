Covid-19 29.5.2020 04:22 pm

SA expects to produce 20k ventilators by August, says Patel

Makhosandile Zulu
SA expects to produce 20k ventilators by August, says Patel

Spanish carmaker SEAT moved quickly to help with the effort to bolster supplies of sorely-needed medical ventilators, developing a model based on a window-washer motor. (This picture is for illustrative purposes only.) AFP/File/PAU BARRENA

The minister says three companies will be appointed to manufacture ventilators and the production of these is expected to commence in June.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel has said that an estimated 20,000 ventilators are expected to be produced locally by August.

Patel was on Thursday briefing the media during an inter-ministerial briefing by ministers in the economic cluster who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council on the regulations relating to level 3 of the lockdown.

The minister said in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the increase in demand for ventilators led to global markets being depleted.

This led to the government issuing a request for proposal (RFP) in April on how to build ventilators, Patel said, adding that a number of responses to the RFP were received, with ideas and suggestions.

The respondents included car manufacturers as well as appliance manufacturers who put their hands up, Patel said.

Ultimately three companies will be appointed to manufacture ventilators and the production of these is expected to commence in June, Patel said.

He said the government would consider the following with regards to ventilators: are they fit for use; can they be used outside of major and well-equipped hospitals and in rural and field hospitals; and their affordability.

Patel said the process of designing a product such as a ventilator, which includes following necessary regulations, usually takes three years, however, in the wake of Covid-19, the government is hoping “to reduce that to three months”.

The minister said it is expected that by July production of the ventilators will be at full capacity and that by August it is expected that 20,000 units would have been produced.

Patel said the production of the ventilators would not only be in response to Covid-19, but would also hopefully result in the establishment of a sustainable business that can export its products.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Here’s how to survive being locked down with a teenager 29.5.2020
Lockdown Diaries: Don’t drop the Covid-ball – I need to get out 29.5.2020
Inspectors find workplaces aren’t complying with Covid-19 protocols – Nxesi 29.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Covid-19 testing backlog is 96,480, government confirms

Motoring News June petrol price increase expected, diesel rationing starts

Courts British American Tobacco to take legal action over cigarette ban

Crime Deputy minister Nzuza hijacked in Midrand

Africa Fresh jihadist violence hits northern Mozambique


today in print

Read Today's edition