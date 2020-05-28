Licenced shebeens and taverns allowed to sell alcohol for take away, says Patel

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel has said that registered shebeens, taverns and restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol for takeaway under Level 3 lockdown regulations kicking in on Monday, 1 June.

Patel was on Thursday responding to a question from the media during an inter-ministerial briefing on the regulations relating to the Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions.

Patel said Level 3 lockdown regulations allow for alcohol to be sold at any premises that carry a licence whether for on- or off-site consumption but it must be sold in sealed containers and for consumption at home.

This includes registered taverns, shebeens and restaurants, the minister said.

He said the government has stressed to the liquor industry the continuing risks of Covid-19 and that the industry has committed to ensuring that the lift on the ban on the sale of alcohol would not be accompanied by problems.

The minister said all provinces and their respective MECs have been engaged on the regulations on the sale of alcohol during Level 3 lockdown and that provincial leaders would now engage with liquor boards in their provinces to ensure coordination.

Liquor stores and websites will be allowed to trade between 9am and 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays.

