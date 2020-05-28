ZCC will not open its doors during Level 3 lockdown

The Zion Christian Church will remain closed during Level 3 of the lockdown, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announcing that small religious gatherings would be allowed when the country descends from Level 4 to Level 3 from 1 June.

It was reported by eNCA that the church’s bishop Barnabas Lekganyane said in a statement that resuming church services was not yet safe and that the closure would remain until further notice.

It was reported that all ZCC churches, including those based outside of South Africa, have to be directed to remain closed during Level 3 of lockdown.

Ramaphosa said this week that during Level 3, the restrictions on people gathering would be eased. Synagogues, churches, mosques, temples and other recognised places of worship would be limited to gatherings of no more than 50 people at a time and strict measures such as face mask-wearing and sanitation would need to be implemented.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

