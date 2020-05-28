Covid-19 28.5.2020 10:39 am

Presidency: Cigarettes will be back at Level 2

Citizen reporter
Presidency: Cigarettes will be back at Level 2

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS

Government has indicated it wants to use the lockdown to encourage smokers to quit for good.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has indicated to South Africa’s smokers that their favourite fix will likely return at Level 2 of the lockdown.

Speaking to EWN, he said he did not see the ban continuing past Level 3.

“The ban on cigarettes, it’s just at this level we are in. We don’t know how many weeks we will be at this level. I can assure you after we’ve been out of Level 3, I don’t see the ban on the sale of cigarettes continuing,” Mthembu said.

He said government in due course would be consulting with members of the public on this matter and other issues.

“Those representations will not apply for level 3 because indeed the president has given us all marching orders as it relates to Level 2,” he said.

In an affidavit before court this week, it seems the government believes smokers are more at risk than others of catching severe Covid-19. They’ve cited a number of overseas studies that indicate this is the case.

Although these studies, it seems, have been disputed by others.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has also indicated the lockdown ban may encourage many smokers to quit for good.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN MEC says he did not call teachers drunkards during a radio interview 28.5.2020
Jesuit Institute suggests ‘prayer, acts of kindness’ 28.5.2020
Money, not prayer, is reopening churches 28.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Bill Gates conspiracy theories echo through Africa

Covid-19 Pick n Pay outlet, 8 other Gauteng stores closed for contravening regulations

Investigation SANDF probe clears soldiers of killing Collins Khosa, saying he was only ‘pushed and clapped’

Business Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally


today in print

Read Today's edition