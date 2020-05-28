KZN MEC says he did not call teachers drunkards during a radio interview

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu has issued a statement clarifying that he did not call teachers drunkards during an interview on SABC’s Ukhozi FM on Wednesday.

Mshengu said the interview was for giving the state of readiness for the opening of schools in the province next week Monday.

The MEC said his response to a question during the interview about the assurance of the safety of teachers and learners at school was that he could speak with relative authority of this within school premises as personal protective equipment (PPEs) have been provided and these are expected to last six months.

“I proceeded to say we cannot guarantee their safety outside school. There are many complications in communities which are outside the control of the department but which will affect both learners and teachers. Amongst such complications in some instances will be compounded by the opening of the sale of alcohol. I have seen an instance of learners abusing alcohols and teacher drinking with leaners and only remembering that they are teachers on Monday. In that instance, they may get infected in those places and come back to allege that the infection happened in school,” Mshengu said.

He added that he has noticed the anger his example has generated and clarified that “at no point” did he say that “teachers are drunkards nor that they come to school drunk”.

“I only made mention of the instances I have come across in certain occasions. If the context of the example made gave rise to the conclusion of an attack to teachers, that is regretted.

“Having made reflection, I have come to the realisation that I should not have ventured into experiences outside the school premises.

“To that extent, the example made was an error of judgment and therefore unreservedly retracted and apology extended to all those who found it offending.

“This retraction is done in the good spirit of ensuring stability in the sector more so during these times of difficulties.

“In many occasions, I have been open about the nobleness of the teaching profession and have called on all teachers to protect the prestige of the profession. I cannot, therefore, be the one who lampoons that prestige.

“We should all spend our focus and energies in improving the conditions within the sector – particularly during these difficult times. The danger becomes greater when we pull in different directions.”

Meanwhile, the South African Democratic Teacher’s Union (Sadtu) said Mshengu’s interview was “demeaning” and “degrading”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.