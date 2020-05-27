SABC Durban office temporarily closed after Covid-19 scare

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) had to temporarily close its Durban office after an employee tested positive for Covid-19, however, due to an error during testing, “the employee was presented with new test results, whose outcome was negative”.

The SABC said on Wednesday that following the closure of the office “some staff members” were urgently tested for Covid-19.

The public broadcaster said: “The office will resume its normal operations on Friday, 29 May 2020.”

The corporation said internal protocols were duly followed and adhered to before confirming the case of Covid-19.

The SABC confirmed that it is in possession of both tests results that were presented to the employee.

“The confirmation for the positive test result that was reported yesterday, was based on the official lab results presented to the employee. The employee has since been alerted by the lab in question that an error occurred during the initial testing and the employee was presented with new test results, whose outcome was negative.

“Nonetheless, the SABC has noted with appreciation the messages of support and encouragement received by the concerned employee at the time when the test result was assumed to be positive,” SABC acting spokesperson Mmomi Seapolelo said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

