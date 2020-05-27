Covid-19 27.5.2020 01:19 pm

‘Old slide’ blamed for false reports some parts of SA will remain at Level 4

Citizen reporter
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The health minister confirmed the entire country will move to Level 3 on 1 June.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has issued a statement confirming that the entire country will be moving to Level 3 lockdown on 1 June.

There had been reports that some areas with high Covid-19 infection rates would remain at Level 4 lockdown.

This has now been clarified by the department of health.

“An old slide was presented stating hotspots would remain at Level 4. That slide is now outdated and was inadvertently included in a presentation that had been updated,” said a statement by Mkhize.

“The slide was part of a presentation previously done by [the] health department prior to the NCCC resolving on the final approach to be adopted for the country, which was subsequently announced by his excellency, President MC Ramaphosa.”

The statement said government was taking steps to deal with hotspots – with increased contact tracing, the deployment of specialist medical teams and upgraded isolation facilities among others.

“This, therefore, means that as the whole country moves to Level 3, there will be a constant assessment of each and every area and its rate of infection, in which case, further containment measures and restrictions may be considered.”

