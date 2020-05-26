Staffer tests positive at SABC’s KwaZulu-Natal office

The SABC has confirmed a Covid-19 case at its KwaZulu-Natal office.

“The affected employee has been working on-site since the lockdown and is now under quarantine while being closely monitored,” its acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told News24 on Tuesday.

As a result, the office has been closed and will be decontaminated on Wednesday and Thursday.

Employees will be working remotely while those at Ukhozi and Lotus FM will be doing outside broadcasts from vans during this period.

“As part of contact tracing, employees who will be identified as having been in contact with the affected employee will be advised and will be subjected to testing as well as the compulsory 14-day quarantine period,” Seapolelo added.

The office is scheduled to reopen on 1 June.

An employee at the SABC’s Cape Town office in Sea Point had recently tested positive, while another one in the Northern Cape office tested positive in March.

The broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, also saw an employee testing positive for the virus in March, News24 previously reported.

As of Monday, the country had 23,615 cases and 481 deaths.

