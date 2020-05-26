Covid-19 26.5.2020 01:45 pm

Potch Hospital’s outpatient department closed after nurse tested positive

A 59-year-old nurse at the hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The outpatient department of the Potchefstroom Hospital has been closed and decontaminated after a positive case of Covid-19, the North West health department said on Monday.

“The nurse is attached to the outpatient department of the hospital,” health department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said.

The outpatient department has since been closed and was decontaminated on Sunday.

“Furthermore, the [health] department has begun a process of tracing the contacts of the nurse,” Lekgethwane added.

The contacts include 67 patients, 18 staff members and one family member.

As of Tuesday, 26 May, North West had 109 cases of coronavirus, with 29 recoveries and one death.

The districts of Bojanala and Dr Kenneth Kaunda each had 33 active cases.

North West contributes 0.5% to South Africa’s total coronavirus cases.

