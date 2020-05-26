First screening and testing site at shopping centre launched in Gauteng

The Gauteng health department in partnership with EBOSIS Property Fund and FaithCare Medicals launched the Forest Hill City testing station in Centurion on Tuesday, the first of its kind in shopping malls in the country.

The testing station is to fast-track screening and testing in the surrounding area. The launch was attended by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and EBOSIS CEO Dr Sisa Ngebulana.

Ngebulana said as a private-sector leader, they needed to do their part to assist the government by offering their means and facilities to help fight the spread of the virus.

“We are proud to play a part in the efforts to fight Covid-19 and Forest Hill City is the first shopping mall to offer testing and screening. There will be others not just in Gauteng but around the country that will come next.

“As playing a far greater role, shopping centres are not mere places for people to shop, this is where people use to socialise and meet up,” Ngebulana said.

The aim is to help curb the spread of Covid-19 by giving shoppers and members of the public around the shopping centre access to screening and testing facilities, at no cost to the public.

The strategic public-private partnership between the department, REBOSIS Property Fund, and FaithCare Medicals will see testing stations being set up at various malls in Pretoria in an effort to upscale screening and testing.

The department does offer the Mpilo App where residents can download on their smartphones, which offers Covid-19 self-screening, coronavirus contact tracing, access to the media, the department of health coronavirus website, and frequently asked questions.

Masuku said: “The testing stations will include HIV, TB, and hypertension testing to screen the health of our people.”

Sandisiwe Mbhele

