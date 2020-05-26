Covid-19 26.5.2020 12:43 pm

First screening and testing site at shopping centre launched in Gauteng

Citizen reporter
First screening and testing site at shopping centre launched in Gauteng

Testing station launched at Forest Hill City shopping centre in Gauteng. Photo: Twitter @GautengHealth

The aim is to help curb the spread of Covid-19 by giving shoppers and members of the public around the shopping centre access to screening and testing facilities, at no cost to the public.

The Gauteng health department in partnership with EBOSIS Property Fund and FaithCare Medicals launched the Forest Hill City testing station in Centurion on Tuesday, the first of its kind in shopping malls in the country.

The testing station is to fast-track screening and testing in the surrounding area. The launch was attended by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and EBOSIS CEO Dr Sisa Ngebulana.

Ngebulana said as a private-sector leader, they needed to do their part to assist the government by offering their means and facilities to help fight the spread of the virus.

“We are proud to play a part in the efforts to fight Covid-19 and Forest Hill City is the first shopping mall to offer testing and screening. There will be others not just in Gauteng but around the country that will come next.

“As playing a far greater role, shopping centres are not mere places for people to shop, this is where people use to socialise and meet up,” Ngebulana said.

The aim is to help curb the spread of Covid-19 by giving shoppers and members of the public around the shopping centre access to screening and testing facilities, at no cost to the public.

The strategic public-private partnership between the department, REBOSIS Property Fund, and FaithCare Medicals will see testing stations being set up at various malls in Pretoria in an effort to upscale screening and testing.

The department does offer the Mpilo App where residents can download on their smartphones, which offers Covid-19 self-screening, coronavirus contact tracing, access to the media, the department of health coronavirus website, and frequently asked questions.

Masuku said: “The testing stations will include HIV, TB, and hypertension testing to screen the health of our people.”

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SAPS capacitates its complaints centre to deal with allegations of police brutality 26.5.2020
Could these cartoon-films help your family deal with Covid-19 stress? 26.5.2020
Gauteng department of employment and labour officials to test for Covid-19 26.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SAMRC clears Glenda Gray of wrongdoing after she called lockdown rules ‘nonsense’

Courts Free State govt must pay millions to NPOs, court rules

Covid-19 NGO slams social development dept’s ‘aloofness’ to hunger crisis

Society ER24 declares ‘silly season’ open when alcohol ban lifts

World WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trial as Covid-19 treatment


today in print

Read Today's edition