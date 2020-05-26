Auckland Park SABC confirms second employee tests positive for Covid-19

The SABC has confirmed another one of its staffers from the broadcaster’s head office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee has self-isolated and is the second staffer to test positive from the Auckland Park offices. Precautionary protocols have been put in place at the broadcaster while other staff members who may have come in contact with the employee are expected to undergo testing for Covid-19.

Only last week, the SABC’s offices in Cape T0wn were evacuated for deep cleaning following an employee who tested positive.

SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said staff were instructed to self-isolate as the department of health protocols were implemented. Employees were advised they could work remotely.

