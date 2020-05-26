Covid-19 26.5.2020 10:37 am

Auckland Park SABC confirms second employee tests positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Auckland Park SABC confirms second employee tests positive for Covid-19

The SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Photo: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Only last week, the SABC’s offices in Cape Town were evacuated for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive. 

The SABC has confirmed another one of its staffers from the broadcaster’s head office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee has self-isolated and is the second staffer to test positive from the Auckland Park offices. Precautionary protocols have been put in place at the broadcaster while other staff members who may have come in contact with the employee are expected to undergo testing for Covid-19.

Only last week, the SABC’s offices in Cape T0wn were evacuated for deep cleaning following an employee who tested positive.

SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said staff were instructed to self-isolate as the department of health protocols were implemented. Employees were advised they could work remotely.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ipid still looking for journo Paul Nthoba, who was allegedly assaulted by cops 21.5.2020
Can you be retrenched for testing positive for Covid-19? 20.5.2020
How Covid-19 has impacted influencers, brand ambassadors 20.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Free State govt must pay millions to NPOs, court rules

Covid-19 NGO slams social development dept’s ‘aloofness’ to hunger crisis

Society ER24 declares ‘silly season’ open when alcohol ban lifts

World WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trial as Covid-19 treatment

Weather Brace for a cold Tuesday


today in print

Read Today's edition