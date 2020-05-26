Gauteng department of employment and labour officials to test for Covid-19

The provincial Chief Inspector for the Gauteng department of employment and labour, advocate Michael Msiza, and officials from the department will on Tuesday test for Covid-19.

This after officials had self-isolated after an occupational health and safety inspector at the department’s provincial office tested positive for the virus on 17 May, the department said.

“Meanwhile, the department of employment and labour offices at Nana Sita in Central Pretoria will be decontaminated today following a prohibition notice serviced on the office to ensure that they were shut down after the Covid-19 positive incident was reported,” the department said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

