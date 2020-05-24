Eid celebrations delayed until Monday

Eid celebrations predicted for Sunday will now take place on Monday, the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa has announced.

“Due to no confirmed reports of moon sighting in the country, the United Ulama Council of SA has determined that, in South Africa, 1 st Shawwaal 1441 AH will be on Monday, 25 May,” the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa said on its Twitter page this weekend.

News24 reported that the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) on Friday urged the Muslim community to exercise physical distancing and to stay at home during the upcoming Eid celebrations.

In a statement on Friday, the MJC asked the community not to gather during the moon sighting, not to visit their families on Eid, and to instead use technology to create “special family moments”.

News24 reported the MJC as saying that Eid can potentially become “a super-spreading event, which could result in many more people dying, especially if people disobey lockdown regulations and start visiting family”.

The MJC said that guidance had already been given for performing Eid salaah at home.

It encouraged communities to participate in the collective Takbir “by standing on your stoep/porch as a family and making Takbir with the community”.

