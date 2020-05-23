SA performers arrive back home after being stranded in Turkey

A group of 29 performers who had been stuck in Turkey since March arrived back in South Africa last night.

Their repatriation was coordinated by the department of sport, arts and culture and the department of international relations and cooperation.

The performers were reportedly from disadvantaged backgrounds and had been unable to afford to get home.

They were part of a larger group of 93 South Africans granted approval to fly back to South Africa on Friday.

The performers had been contracted by Rainbow Entertainment, a company that provides entertainment to hotels around Turkey, initially found themselves stranded after Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in March.

Last month they posted a video on social media pleading to be returned to South Africa as they were not coping.

Dear @NathiMthethwaSA Kindly take note of these super talented SA artists that are currently stranded in Turkey due to the novel #Covid19. Assistance towards repatriation would be highly appreciated by themselves, their families and the SA music community at large.???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/sYmDEEsOL4 — Nomadic Tribe (@NomadicTribe_) April 29, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.