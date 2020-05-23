Covid-19 23.5.2020 10:09 am

SA performers arrive back home after being stranded in Turkey

Two government departments worked to bring the group back home.

A group of 29 performers who had been stuck in Turkey since March arrived back in South Africa last night.

Their repatriation was coordinated by the department of sport, arts and culture and the department of international relations and cooperation.

The performers were reportedly from disadvantaged backgrounds and had been unable to afford to get home.

They were part of a larger group of 93 South Africans granted approval to fly back to South Africa on Friday.

The performers had been contracted by Rainbow Entertainment, a company that provides entertainment to hotels around Turkey, initially found themselves stranded after Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in March.

Last month they posted a video on social media pleading to be returned to South Africa as they were not coping.

