Covid-19 21.5.2020 09:53 pm

SABC employee in Western Cape tests positive for Covid-19

News24 Wire
SABC employee in Western Cape tests positive for Covid-19

Sea Point, Cape Town. Picture: iStock.

Staff at the Sea Point office was instructed to self-isolate as department of health protocols were implemented.

An employee at the SABC’s Sea Point office in the Western Cape has tested positive for Covid-19, its acting spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo, said on Thursday.

Staff was instructed to self-isolate as department of health protocols were implemented, Seapolelo added.

Employees would work remotely during this time, she said.

“Management has put in place business continuity measures and employees will continue to discharge their responsibilities remotely while in isolation.

“In addition, the office has been closed for deep cleaning to ensure that it is safe for occupation by employees when the time comes”.

This follows two other SABC employees testing positive in March in Johannesburg and the Northern Cape, News24 previously reported.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Concern as Covid-19 cases escalate in Limpopo’s mining towns 21.5.2020
National Assembly to speed up budget for Covid-19 response 21.5.2020
Premature baby’s Covid-19 death to be investigated, says Western Cape govt 21.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 PICS: Queues for kilometres as 11,000 food parcels distributed in Pretoria

Covid-19 SA faces ‘significant constraints’ with Covid-19 test kits

Covid-19 Monkeys develop virus immunity after infection, vaccine: studies

Business News Tattoo studio owners the latest to petition government to let them work

Covid-19 Limpopo businessman starts food bank for over 800K people


today in print

Read Today's edition