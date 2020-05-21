Makhura concerned about increasing Covid-19 cases in Ekurhuleni

Gauteng Premier David Makhura raised his concerns about the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in the region of Ekurhuleni, IOL reported.

With Ekurhuleni the hotspot for Covid-19 in the province, Makhura said the attention was on the metropolitan as the area’s cases stand at 549 as of Wednesday.

The premier also said the level of awareness and compliance with the lockdown regulations in Gauteng have improved, but areas in some townships remain a concern for government.

He attributed compliance with the regulations to the law enforcement agencies who have been conducting integrated operations across the province to enforce regulations and combat crime.

“As a result, compliance and public awareness has significantly improved since the national lockdown on 27 March. In particular, there is more compliance in the public transport system, open public spaces and shopping malls.

“However, there are still areas of concern in the townships where behavioural change and compliance are not yet at the level required. We note there are still areas in some of our townships where people are walking up and down as if Covid-19 does not exist.

“There are still areas where people are not wearing masks, people gather in crowds and some play sports in the football grounds,” said the premier.

He was on Thursday leading a media briefing by the Provincial Command Council which gave an update on Covid-19.

The provincial government has been having intensive engagements and inspections of various businesses that are open under Level 4 in order to ensure full compliance with the World Health Organisation and safety protocols.

High-risk sectors have been identified as retail, public transport, manufacturing and mining.

“Employers will be required to provide a workplace risk assessment plant that should include but is not limited to the provision of screening and testing facilities, sanitary and social distancing measures, and measures to protect vulnerable employees. Government continues to disinfect buildings [and to] screen and test staff,” he said.

As of Wednesday, Gauteng has 2,400 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 1,729 recoveries, 27 deaths and 644 active cases.

