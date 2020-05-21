Six nurses and four patients at Durban hospital test positive for Covid-19

Six nurses and four patients at Mahatma Gandhi provincial hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, have tested positive for Covid-19.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu said the hospital’s management confirmed this with the union during a meeting on Wednesday.

Zulu was on Thursday speaking to journalists following the welcoming of Cuban doctors to the province to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

The provincial secretary said the management told the union that the hospital was complying with Covid-19 safety measures, has enough personal protective equipment (PPE), “and all other safety measures are there”.

He said a follow-up meeting has been scheduled for Monday where the hospital’s management would disclose to the union particular information and data, which includes the quantity of the PPE the hospital has, data on the training hospital staff have been given on Covid-19, “and all other things that we think that are in context”.

This will be done to determine whether the employer, the hospital, has complied with Covid-19 measures and regulations, Zulu said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

