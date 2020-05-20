Mamabolo warns DStv store in Maponya Mall to comply with regulations

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo issued a verbal warning to the management of a DStv outlet in Maponya Mall on Wednesday to fully obey all lockdown regulations as required.

The outlet was found not be fully compliant with the lockdown regulations.

Mamabolo and Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe had inspected shops inside the mall and found them compliant.

Mamabolo warned the management of the DStv outlet to ensure it had visible floor markings for customers to adhere to physical distancing.

Workers were seen not wearing gloves as they exchanged decoders with customers, and they did not sanitise their hands before and after handling the decoders.

No Notifications

Mamabolo said he was worried that notifications warning customers to wear their masks outside the shop were not clearly visible.

Two of the employees shared a single hand sanitiser despite management claiming each employee had been provided with gloves and sanitisers.

“Most of the shops are observing the required regulations. We have seen almost all of them complying except the DStv outlet.

“Employees had their sanitisers to clean their hands and tills regularly, some were wearing facial protection and masks and there were plastic shields between customers and staff members.

“The area of worry with compliance has been a DStv shop. We have clearly seen that social distancing marks were not there and there was no enforcement of physical distancing,” said Mamabolo.

He added the management of the store claimed they controlled the queue of customers entering the store.

“Not every employee had a sanitiser, facial protection was also inadequate. In general, there was compliance but there could be improvement in future in that shop.

Drastic action

“We gave them a very strong warning. We told them if they don’t comply we will take drastic actions against them.

“Before we take drastic actions it is important that we give people a chance and order them to follow our instructions. We issued a very strict directive and warning and have agreed to comply.”

Mamabolo promised officials would visit the store at a later stage and if they did not comply he would be forced to close the shop down.

