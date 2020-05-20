Free State police station closed after cop tests positive for Covid-19

The Batho police station in the Free State has been closed after a police officer stationed there tested positive for Covid-19, the police have said.

They would operate from the local community hall during the closure of the station, the police said.

They said the building was being decontaminated.

“The community service centre will now be operating from the Batho Community Hall, which is located just across the street from Batho police station in Fort Hare Street.

“People are advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints, which will be attended by Mangaung cluster; Operational Command Centre members. The telephone lines at Batho police station community service centre will no longer be accessible.

“The building is currently undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again. SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. ”

