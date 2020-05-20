Covid-19 20.5.2020 02:55 pm

City of Cape Town vs SAHRC court matter postponed after legal rep tests positive

Citizen reporter
City of Cape Town vs SAHRC court matter postponed after legal rep tests positive

There was an altercation with law enforcement when some of the people at the Strandfontein camp tried to break down a fence. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

The judge says the matter should be postponed to 9 June to allow for a 14-day quarantine period for all legal representatives who may have been exposed to Covid-19.

The court matter between the City of Cape Town and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has been postponed after a legal representative of one of the parties tested positive for Covid-19, the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) has said.

The Western Cape High Court was on Wednesday set to hear an application by the city, seeking to prevent human rights monitors from accessing the Strandfontein shelter.

The city was heavily criticised after it hastily erected the controversial Strandfontein shelter for the homeless in Cape Town in line with Disaster Management Act regulations that homeless people be moved to shelters during the lockdown.

It was criticised from several quarters on its layout, restrictions on movement, and not allowing visitors in.

The LRC said Judge Siraj Desai recommended on Wednesday as a precautionary measure that the matter should be postponed to 9 June for a 14-day quarantine period for all legal representatives who may have been exposed to Covid-19.

The legal representative who tested positive for the virus had been present at a hearing before Desai last Friday, the LRC said.

“All parties have agreed to postpone the matter above, with the interim order granted on 14 May 2020 extended until the date of hearing.

“The LRC wishes our colleagues and fellow justice lawyer a speedy recovery.”

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS), which has been admitted as a friend of the court, said that in April the SAHRC released a report on the conditions at the shelter, concluding that the camp “is in gross violation of national and international human rights and must be closed down with immediate effect”.

CALS said last Friday the court ordered that select representatives from the SAHRC as well as five monitors, should continue to monitor the shelter.

The City of Cape Town had launched a court application to interdict human rights monitors from accessing the shelter.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
What is proper pet protocol during lockdown level 4? 20.5.2020
How Mauritius overcame Covid-19 20.5.2020
Field hospital to be set up at BMW, Nissan plants in preparation ‘for the worst’, says Makhura 20.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Is rental property still a good investment?

Society NGO, govt in fight over peanut-butter sandwiches for the poor

Infection Updates Northern Cape reports first Covid-19 death, total cases now 17,200

Covid-19 Schools to start reopening from 1 June, but no sport to be allowed

Politics To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids, says ‘sarcastic’ Shilowa


today in print

Read Today's edition