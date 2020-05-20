Field hospital to be set up at BMW, Nissan plants in preparation ‘for the worst’, says Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said there are plans to set up a field hospital in Rosslyn, Gauteng, in preparation “for the worst” when South Africa hits the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The premier was on Wednesday visiting the BMW and Nissan manufacturing plants, where the field hospitals are expected to be set up.

Makhura’s visit was also for monitoring compliance with Level 4 lockdown regulations.

He said the field hospital will not only service the employees at the plants – BMW employing about 5,000 when fully operational – but also surrounding communities.

“This is next door to Soshanguve, so when we have a field hospital here, it will not just be for the employees who work here, it will also assist us with the community right here in Soshanguve when we get to the peak because the peak is still coming,” said Makhura.

The premier said the details of setting up the hospital are being finalised, assuring that “it will be done”.

Makhura said the work to set up the hospital was being done along with the two manufacturers and the embassies of Germany and Japan.

