Covid-19 20.5.2020 12:20 pm

Field hospital to be set up at BMW, Nissan plants in preparation ‘for the worst’, says Makhura

Makhosandile Zulu
Field hospital to be set up at BMW, Nissan plants in preparation ‘for the worst’, says Makhura

Screengrab of Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

The premier says once set up, the hospital will service surrounding communities, including Soshanguve, when the Covid-19 peak hits.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said there are plans to set up a field hospital in Rosslyn, Gauteng, in preparation “for the worst” when South Africa hits the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The premier was on Wednesday visiting the BMW and Nissan manufacturing plants, where the field hospitals are expected to be set up.

Makhura’s visit was also for monitoring compliance with Level 4 lockdown regulations.

He said the field hospital will not only service the employees at the plants – BMW employing about 5,000 when fully operational – but also surrounding communities.

“This is next door to Soshanguve, so when we have a field hospital here, it will not just be for the employees who work here, it will also assist us with the community right here in Soshanguve when we get to the peak because the peak is still coming,” said Makhura.

The premier said the details of setting up the hospital are being finalised, assuring that “it will be done”.

Makhura said the work to set up the hospital was being done along with the two manufacturers and the embassies of Germany and Japan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Italdesign Nissan GT-R tribute enters production at R19.5m apiece 20.5.2020
Nzimande to give update on research on traditional medicine in relation to Covid-19 20.5.2020
Covid-19: What lies ahead for us in winter? Expert modellers weigh in 20.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Is rental property still a good investment?

Society NGO, govt in fight over peanut-butter sandwiches for the poor

Infection Updates Northern Cape reports first Covid-19 death, total cases now 17,200

Covid-19 Schools to start reopening from 1 June, but no sport to be allowed

Politics To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids, says ‘sarcastic’ Shilowa


today in print

Read Today's edition