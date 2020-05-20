Nzimande to give update on research on traditional medicine in relation to Covid-19

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande is expected to give an update on Thursday on South Africa’s research into traditional medicine and indigenous knowledge systems in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister will hold a media briefing on Thursday at 11am to give an update “on matters pertaining to” the lockdown in the sector.

“In the science and innovations sector, there will be an update on research on South Africa’s traditional medicine and engagements with stakeholders in relation to indigenous knowledge systems and Covid-19.”

Nzimande will also give an update on issues pertaining to National Student Fund Aid Scheme allowances, stipends for Skills Education Training Authorities and the return of medical students to campus.

There have been calls for traditional health practitioners to be included in the global search for remedies that can contribute to combatting Covid-19.

In a statement on 4 May, the World Health Organisation said it “welcomes innovations around the world including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines and developing new therapies in the search for potential treatments for Covid-19.”

