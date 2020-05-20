Covid-19 20.5.2020 11:57 am

Nzimande to give update on research on traditional medicine in relation to Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Nzimande to give update on research on traditional medicine in relation to Covid-19

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande. FILE PHOTO: ANA

The minister will on Thursday also give an update on issues pertaining to NSFAS allowances, stipends for SETAs and the return of medical students to campus.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande is expected to give an update on Thursday on South Africa’s research into traditional medicine and indigenous knowledge systems in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister will hold a media briefing on Thursday at 11am to give an update “on matters pertaining to” the lockdown in the sector.

“In the science and innovations sector, there will be an update on research on South Africa’s traditional medicine and engagements with stakeholders in relation to indigenous knowledge systems and Covid-19.”

Nzimande will also give an update on issues pertaining to National Student Fund Aid Scheme allowances,  stipends for Skills Education Training Authorities and the return of medical students to campus.

There have been calls for traditional health practitioners to be included in the global search for remedies that can contribute to combatting Covid-19.

In a statement on 4 May, the World Health Organisation said it “welcomes innovations around the world including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines and developing new therapies in the search for potential treatments for Covid-19.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Serie A group training gets all clear, season decision May 28 20.5.2020
Covid-19: What lies ahead for us in winter? Expert modellers weigh in 20.5.2020
Government models predict over 40,000 coronavirus deaths for SA this year 20.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Is rental property still a good investment?

Society NGO, govt in fight over peanut-butter sandwiches for the poor

Infection Updates Northern Cape reports first Covid-19 death, total cases now 17,200

Covid-19 Schools to start reopening from 1 June, but no sport to be allowed

Politics To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids, says ‘sarcastic’ Shilowa


today in print

Read Today's edition