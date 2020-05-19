Covid-19 19.5.2020 02:28 pm

WATCH: e.tv delivers news bulletins from presenters’ homes after Cape Town studios close

Citizen reporter
WATCH: e.tv delivers news bulletins from presenters’ homes after Cape Town studios close

The news being filmed from presenter Annika Larson's dinning room table. Credit E-TV

The station had to close its Cape Town studios after a cameraman passed away from Covid-19-related complications.

Television station e.tv has resorted to doing its live news bulletins from the homes of its presenters after its Cape Town studios had to close.

Last week Cape Town-based eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom passed away due to Covid-19-related complications. This resulted in the company having to quarantine all its Cape Town staff.

The channel’s evening news at 5pm and at 6.30pm are now being filmed from the homes of presenters Naledi Moleo and Annika Larsen.

“We’re doing this with a big team all working from home,” tweeted Larson.

By all accounts, the bulletins went smoothly, but many did notice dogs barking in the background during the live broadcast.

Also read: e.tv Cape Town office closed for a deep clean with over 70 employees in self-isolation

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
We can’t allow our economy to be stalled any longer – Cape Town mayor 18.5.2020
Bo-Kaap loses its ethos in lockdown 17.5.2020
e.tv Cape Town office closed for a deep clean with over 70 employees in self-isolation 14.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Many economists predicting another interest rate cut on Thursday

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’


today in print

Read Today's edition