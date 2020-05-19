WATCH: e.tv delivers news bulletins from presenters’ homes after Cape Town studios close

Television station e.tv has resorted to doing its live news bulletins from the homes of its presenters after its Cape Town studios had to close.

Last week Cape Town-based eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom passed away due to Covid-19-related complications. This resulted in the company having to quarantine all its Cape Town staff.

The channel’s evening news at 5pm and at 6.30pm are now being filmed from the homes of presenters Naledi Moleo and Annika Larsen.

“We’re doing this with a big team all working from home,” tweeted Larson.

By all accounts, the bulletins went smoothly, but many did notice dogs barking in the background during the live broadcast.

MUST WATCH. Coronavirus: @etv and @etvNewsSA makes South African TV history with the country's first national TV bulletin broadcast from a home on Monday night 18 May 2020 – as @AnnikaLarsen1's dogs bark while she anchors from her dining room table in Cape Town: pic.twitter.com/8m1xRFdM2D — TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) May 18, 2020

We are bringing you the news from home tonight. We tragically lost a colleague to #COVID19 last week and our studios are shut. We are doing this with a big team all working from home. Catch @naledimoleo on @OVHDNews this week at 5 pm and me and the team at 6:30 pm on @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/2NBKYF8Vsl — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) May 18, 2020

