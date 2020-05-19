Covid-19 19.5.2020 11:17 am

Motshekga’s update on preparations for schools reopening moved from 4pm to 6pm

Citizen reporter
Motshekga’s update on preparations for schools reopening moved from 4pm to 6pm

South Africa - Pretoria - 5 April 2019 - Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga during the launch of the Textbook Evaluation report of the ministerial task team. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

On Monday, the basic education minister convened a special meeting of the council of education ministers to consider the progress made towards the reopening of schools.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga is expected to update the nation on Tuesday on the preparations for the reopening of schools.

The minister was initially scheduled to update the nation at 4pm but eNCA reports that the media briefing has now been set for 6pm.

Tuesday’s briefing is expected to outline proposed dates for the reopening of schools.

On Monday, Motshekga convened a special meeting of the council of education ministers (CEM) to consider the progress made towards the reopening of schools.

Last week, the department said that the agenda at Monday’s meeting would include the work done in the past week by different provinces, “including taking deliveries of the Covid-19 essentials required as preconditions for the reopening of schools”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital not shut down after patient tested positive for Covid-19 19.5.2020
SARS antibodies can block Covid-19 infection – study 19.5.2020
DA alleges Joburg officials refuse to help PR councillors with food parcel requests 19.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information


today in print

Read Today's edition