Motshekga’s update on preparations for schools reopening moved from 4pm to 6pm

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga is expected to update the nation on Tuesday on the preparations for the reopening of schools.

The minister was initially scheduled to update the nation at 4pm but eNCA reports that the media briefing has now been set for 6pm.

Tuesday’s briefing is expected to outline proposed dates for the reopening of schools.

[NOTE] The Basic Education briefing on the preparations for the re-opening of schools has now been moved to 6pm. Will be LIVE on #DStv403 and https://t.co/srSwp4H5Hm pic.twitter.com/hln8Iw8rQU — eNCA (@eNCA) May 19, 2020

On Monday, Motshekga convened a special meeting of the council of education ministers (CEM) to consider the progress made towards the reopening of schools.

Last week, the department said that the agenda at Monday’s meeting would include the work done in the past week by different provinces, “including taking deliveries of the Covid-19 essentials required as preconditions for the reopening of schools”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

