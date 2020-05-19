EFF calls for closure of all non-essential mines

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for the closure of all non-essential mining activity “because there is currently no guarantee that the lives of mineworkers will be safe”, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The red berets said in a statement on Tuesday that mines across the country had failed to put in “comprehensive” safety measures, “including measures related to the transportation and shelter of workers which will prevent them from contracting Covid-19”.

The party said considering the mining industry’s notoriety “for poor health and safety standards”, opening up mines in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic “is to endanger not only mineworkers but their families and communities, most of whom reside in squalor and informal settlements where social distancing is not possible”.

“The EFF reiterates the call that government should not prematurely reopen economic sectors in search of profits for the predominately white capitalist establishment because at the end of the day, lives will be lost and there will not be any profit to make, ” the statement reads.

The EFF noted that the 13 Impala Platinum mineworkers in Limpopo who tested positive for Covid-19 may have already transmitted the virus to family members, their respective communities and those they interact with at the workplace.

The red berets urged the government to “resist being bullied by the capitalist establishment”, in particular, the mining sector, “which is known for micromanaging the department of mineral resources and energy”.

“If the government continues to bend backwards to cater to narrow mining interests, workers lives will be compromised, and many lives will be lost. When that happens, the government should know that they will have blood on their hands for sacrificing workers to dangerous working conditions.”

The party said once the spread of Covid-19 has been contained, the country “will be able to revive balanced economic activity”, adding that the lives that would be lost due to Covid-19, if the economy is recklessly and senselessly reopened, will not be revived.

“The only scientific and epidemiological information that South Africa has is that the lockdown regulations can only be eased once daily infections are less than 45.”

As of 18 May, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa was 16 433, an increase from 15 515 as of 17 May. As of 16 May, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was 14 355, which at the time was an increase of 831 new cases identified during that 24-hour cycle of testing.

“Our country’s daily infections now exceed 1,000. There is, therefore, no rationality and sense of why the government is allowing mines to operate under very very difficult and dangerous conditions,” the EFF said.

The red berets called on the government to base its decisions on scientific and epidemiological data and “not on the dictates of their handlers”.

The party called on unions representing mineworkers “to continue to plead for workers lives” because the government, “particularly the president have no respect for workers’ lives”.

The EFF said it would during the course of the week seek legal advice on how to halt the reopening of mining activity.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

