Checkers Hyper Edenvale closed following positive Covid-19 case

The Shoprite Group confirmed Checkers Hyper Edenvale was closed on Sunday following a positive testing for Covid-19.

“In terms of patient confidentiality governed by law we, unfortunately, cannot provide detail with regards to specific cases of positive testing of Covid-19.”

“The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and department of health were informed.”

The NICD, which works closely with the department of health, are responsible for Covid-19 contact tracing, monitoring, testing, management and communication throughout the country.

“We track the guidelines and advisory updates provided by the NICD and continuously consult with the department of health who guide our actions,” the group stated in response to a media enquiry sent by the Bedfordview and Edenvale News.

“The store closed immediately and a professional decontamination company was brought in to sanitise and deep clean. The store will be reopened in consultation with the provincial department of Health.”

The group’s media team added that an employee screening programme supported by the company’s mobile clinic has been put in place.

“Those who had close contact are now self-quarantining for 14 days.”

