Three EC police stations close their doors as cops test positive for coronavirus

Three police stations in the Eastern Cape have been temporarily closed after it was discovered that some of its officers had tested positive for Covid-19.

Willowvale police station was closed on Monday for decontamination after one of its members tested positive.

The community service centre will be operating from the Willowvale Town Hall in Main Street.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has advised community members to contact the following cellphone numbers – 076 7901 932 and 082 566 0986 – for all emergencies and complaints. The telephone lines at Willowvale police station community service centre will no longer be accessible.

The building is currently undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when Willowvale police station will be operational again. The SAPS management said it apologised for any inconvenience.

Community members being serviced by Kinkelbos police station are equally advised that the police station has been closed owing to one of its members having tested positive for Covid-19.

The community service centre will now be operating from the Victim Support Centre building on the same premises, but the main police station building will be closed.

People are advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints, which will be attended to by the surrounding stations.

The telephone lines at Kinkelbos police station community service centre will no longer be accessible and all telephonic communication will be channelled through the 10111 centre. The alternative number for the acting station commander Captain Neethling is 079 741 4621.

The building is undergoing decontamination and all the members are in the process of being tested for the virus. The community will be informed when the Kinkelbos police station will be fully operational again.

The Bhisho police station was also closed on Monday after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The community service centre will now be operating from the Old Police Station Building, which is situated below the Engen garage in Bhisho.

People are advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints as shift members are on duty and others are on standby to assist. The telephone lines at Bhisho police station community service centre will no longer be accessible.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the Bhisho SAPS will be operational again.

Some positive news is that the eMalahleni police station in Mpumalanga is now fully operational. The public can access services at the station from Tuesday. The station was temporarily closed on Friday after a member of the National Public Order Police Reserve Unit tested positive for Covid-19.

All health protocols have since been followed and the affected member has been quarantined accordingly.

SAPS management in the province provisionally closed the station so that the facility could be decontaminated. All these processes were done through the advice and guidance of department of health officials, the SAPS said.

Members of the unit who were in close contact with the member were tested and are currently in self-isolation pending the outcome of their results.

