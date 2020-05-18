KZN hospital closed after Covid-19 cases to reopen on Monday

Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional (Stanger) Hospital is expected to reopen on Monday after a number of Covid-19 cases led to its closure.

The hospital was temporarily closed following the positive testing of nine mothers, 42 staff members, babies and hospital staff.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday: “We wish to thank the people of KwaDukuza for their patience and co-operation while this facility remained closed.

“We also extend our gratitude to personnel who have been deployed outside these facilities for saving the day and ensuring that our people have continued access to Primary Health Care services.”

The hospital is located in the province’s iLembe District, which had 326 confirmed cases of Covid-19, as announced by Zikalala on Sunday.

“We need to work more to curb the spread in eThekwini, Ilembe and Umgungundlovu as these are to be closely monitored. eThekwini has 866 of the province’s positive cases, followed by Ilembe at 326, and Umgungundlovu at 64,” Zikalala said.

The premier said mobile clinics from KwaMashu and Tongaat have been “roped in” to service the community in Inanda after its health centre was closed after four nurses and one doctor based there tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have since tested all employees for Covid-19 and their results are being conveyed to them on a continuous basis. So far, there have been no new positive cases from the facility.

“Employees who test negative will be allowed to return to work after a period of quarantine. If any of them test positive, they will not return to work until they test negative.

“In the interim, surrounding clinics have been alerted so as to accept patients,” Zikalala said.

The premier said the province had an adequate stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) “at every facility enough to cope with a demand for more than a month”.

“At this stage, we can confirm that we have no shortage of PPE. As a province, we have put in place a highly effective mechanism to monitor stock availability and ensure adequate replenishment thereof where necessary.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

