Covid-19 17.5.2020 06:31 pm

King William’s Town police station closed after cops test positive

News24 Wire
King William’s Town police station closed after cops test positive

The signage outside the Brixton police station is pictured, 19 September 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The building will be decontaminated.

The King William’s Town police station was closed after officers tested positive for Covid-19. A community hall will now be temporarily used to continue operations.

In a statement on Sunday, the King William’s Town police station said the client service centre will be operating from the hall.

The hall will only be used for clients to obtain affidavits.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni also said the old police contact details were not working, but the station could be reached through 10111 or the station commander on 082 446 3915.

“The old building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again. King William’s Town SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this,” said Tonjeni.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
14-year-old girl dies as fire destroys 20 shacks in the Eastern Cape 17.12.2019
Eastern Cape police welcome lengthy sentences in farm attack case 11.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief

Business News How SA-linked super-rich have fared on Sunday Times 2020 Rich List

Covid-19 SA’s mass testing hits limits as virus spreads

Covid-19 Why SA needs to stop dithering and get to at least level 2 lockdown ASAP

Load Shedding Government in talks to avoid return of load shedding


today in print

Read Today's edition