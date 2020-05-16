Sea Point police station reopens after positive case, decontamination conducted

The Sea Point police station has reopened after it was temporarily closed for decontamination when a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The building was closed for decontamination on Friday, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

“Sea Point police station was closed on Friday as the station building was being decontaminated after a Covid-19 case at the station,” she said.

“On Friday evening, they started operating from the station building after the decontamination process was completed and the facility declared safe for occupation by the service provider in line with Covid-19 protocols.”

During the decontamination, the police station’s Community Service Centre operated from a mobile unit outside the premises, Potelwa said, to ensure that service delivery continued uninterrupted.

“Police members who were in contact with the infected case are undergoing the necessary screening/testing and [are being] quarantined,” she added.

