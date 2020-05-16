Covid-19 16.5.2020 01:58 pm

Sea Point police station reopens after positive case, decontamination conducted

News24 Wire
Sea Point police station reopens after positive case, decontamination conducted

The signage outside the Brixton police station is pictured, 19 September 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The building was closed for decontamination on Friday.

The Sea Point police station has reopened after it was temporarily closed for decontamination when a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The building was closed for decontamination on Friday, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

“Sea Point police station was closed on Friday as the station building was being decontaminated after a Covid-19 case at the station,” she said.

“On Friday evening, they started operating from the station building after the decontamination process was completed and the facility declared safe for occupation by the service provider in line with Covid-19 protocols.”

During the decontamination, the police station’s Community Service Centre operated from a mobile unit outside the premises, Potelwa said, to ensure that service delivery continued uninterrupted.

“Police members who were in contact with the infected case are undergoing the necessary screening/testing and [are being] quarantined,” she added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Woman alleges Grassy Park police involved in cigarette corruption 16.5.2020
Lockdown Diaries: If only cops would arrest criminals 15.5.2020
Two veteran police officers have died, 370 others are virus positive 14.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Government in talks to avoid return of load shedding

Africa Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa – WHO modelling

Science Making tracks: ancient footprints shed light on early humans

Columns Does government have the right to keep info from you to stop you from ‘panicking’?

Government We’re not stuck on Level 4, Ramaphosa hits back at critics


today in print

Read Today's edition