Covid-19 15.5.2020 01:15 pm

Pikitup closes Norwood depot after two employees test for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Pikitup truck. Picture: Pikitup website

The company says the results of the tests are pending and that it has also emerged that two family members of one of the affected employees were Covid-19 positive.

Johannesburg’s waste management service provider, Pikitup has closed its Norwood depot after two employees were tested for Covid-19.

The company said in a media statement posted on Twitter that the two employees were tested “after a screening procedure indicated that they displayed symptoms related to the virus”.

“It has also emerged that two family members of one of the affected employees were Covid-19 positive. Both employees stationed at Pikitup’s Norwood depot have since been tested for Covid-19 and their results are pending,” the statement reads.

MMC for environment and infrastructure services department Mpho Moerane and Pikitup management have resolved to immediately close the depot as a precautionary measure for 14 days.

“Employees at the depot have also been placed on self-quarantine for the same period. In the interim, augmented services will be deployed to ensure that the Pikitup services continue in areas serviced by the depot.

“This decision is in line with Pikitup’s risk management approach to ensure that the danger of spreading the virus is contained. The Norwood depot will be disinfected as part of the ongoing cleaning process.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

