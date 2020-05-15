Covid-19 15.5.2020 12:54 pm

Witbank Police Station closed after cop tests positive for Covid-19

Chrisuné Vermeulen
Witbank Police Station is closed due to a police officer testing positive for Covid-19, reports Witbank News.

All SAPS officials will be tested for Covid-19 from today.

The Community Service Centre (CSC) will still be operating but from the Methodist Church, opposite the Witbank Police Station in Louise Street.

The officers that test negative will still be operating.

National spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo calls for calm while the necessary arrangements are being made.

