KZN department of correctional services records first Covid-19 case

KwaZulu-Natal department of correctional services confirmed its first Covid-19 case on Wednesday night.
IOL reported that a department employee tested positive for the virus after displaying symptoms.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said he could not give more details of the case because of previous incidents of staff victimisation in provinces where cases have been reported.
He said: “Due to extreme stigmatisation that our officials have been subjected to, we do not disclose centres where inmates or officials are based. It is so abhorrent. Our officials are insulted, denied entry into some shops.”
The Eastern Cape leads the number of confirmed cases in correction facilities with 233, followed by the Western Cape with 102 cases. Three deaths have been recorded, with 92 recoveries.
“The department of correctional services has 19 new Covid-19 cases, following nine officials and 10 inmates testing positive. The Western Cape recorded 11 new cases, Eastern Cape five, Gauteng two and KwaZulu-Natal one. The total number of positive cases is now at 355,” Nxumalo said.
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
