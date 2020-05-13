Shops owned by undocumented foreign nationals shut down for selling expired goods

More than 50 shops owned by undocumented foreign nationals have been shut down in KwaZulu-Natal for selling expired goods and for operating without licenses.

The provincial department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, headed by MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said on Wednesday that the closure of these shops came at a time when inspectors from its business regulations and consumer protection unit “are dealing with a sweeping wave of lawlessness in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal”.

The department said it had worked with the department of employment and labour, home affairs’ immigration unit, Durban Metro Police, crime intelligence and other law enforcement agencies when the more than 50 foreign-owned businesses were shut down.

The department said that what was concerning was that during the operation – currently underway in the Durban CBD – inspectors “found illegal banking of money in Victoria Street”.

“In addition, it is disturbing that undocumented foreign nationals have been operating freely and flouting lockdown regulations. More than 20 undocumented foreign nationals have just been arrested and are being processed at the Durban Central Police Station,” the statement reads.

The department commended members of the public for supplying it with information which led to the operation on Wednesday and the subsequent closure of the businesses and the arrests.

“We have made a decision that over the next two days law enforcement agencies will intensify intelligence-driven operations. We want to protect our economy and innocent consumers who are consuming expired goods and buying counterfeit goods,” the department said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.