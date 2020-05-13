Zikalala concerned about document claiming to be guidelines for reopening of churches

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala has expressed his concern about a document that has been widely shared, which is purported to be a guideline for the reopening of churches during level 4 of the lockdown.

The provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday that the document was titled: “Return to the church guidelines from Thursday 21 May”.

Zikalala said he understood that churches were struggling during the national lockdown and have been negatively affected by the coronavirus.

“As a country, we are still at Level 4 of the national lockdown and churches are clearly not operating. Until such time that an announcement on the change of the level is announced by the president, we should treat any speculation as mere speculation. Citizens will be appropriately informed as we move to the next levels,” Zikalala said.

Zikalala appealed to everyone not to contravene the regulations of the national lockdown under Level 4 and assured everyone that government was assessing the situation and would at every stage act in the best interest of all citizens to protect their lives, their economy, jobs and general well-being.

KZN PREMIER CONCERNED ABOUT DOCUMENT PURPORTED TO BE GUIDELINE FOR REOPENING OF CHURCHESKwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle… Posted by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.