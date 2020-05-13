Breaking News 13.5.2020 11:23 am

eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom dies after getting Covid-19

Citizen reporter
BREAKING NEWS
eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom dies after getting Covid-19

Lungile Tom. Picture: NadineTheron @NadineTheron

Tributes and consolations have started streaming in for eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, who reportedly contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised on Sunday.

He is understood to have died from complications related to the illness.

Those who worked with him paid tribute to his work ethic and great sense of humour.

Although eNCA is yet to comment, it has been reported that their Cape Town office has now been temporarily shut.

Many journalists have found themselves at the coalface of reporting on the pandemic, with the media industry designated an essential service since the start of lockdown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN businessmen donate mobile clinics in fight against Covid-19 13.5.2020
Nurses, words alone will never be enough to thank you 13.5.2020
The Covid-19 truth won’t set us free, it’ll just make us panic 13.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation ‘Lotto looter’ Leslie Ramulifho’s ‘doctored bank statements’ handed to the police

Africa Surge in child mortality forecast in pandemic-hit developing countries

Africa US virus expert warns of dangers as countries reopen

Business News ‘Significant’ improvement to UIF relief scheme

Government Draft laws on cooked food for the poor will make them even more vulnerable – WC govt


today in print

Read Today's edition