eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom dies after getting Covid-19

He is understood to have died from complications related to the illness.

Those who worked with him paid tribute to his work ethic and great sense of humour.

Although eNCA is yet to comment, it has been reported that their Cape Town office has now been temporarily shut.

Many journalists have found themselves at the coalface of reporting on the pandemic, with the media industry designated an essential service since the start of lockdown.

Rest easy bhuti! I’ve worked with you a number of times! You were always a pleasure! Rest bhuti! Rest Lungile Tom. eNCA/eTv hasn’t lost a cameraperson but a brother and friend to many????! #covid19mustfall #Level3 #CommittedToBetter #LockdownSA #level3lockdown pic.twitter.com/F7SjnNEHpf — Joy Nonzukiso Peter (@AfricaourLand) May 13, 2020

Yesterday we lost a medical aid scheme registrar and today we lost Lungile Tom from Enca. These are productive members of society. Sit down armchair critics, sit down! — Wickedexpelled (@wickedexpelled) May 13, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.