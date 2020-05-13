KZN businessmen donate mobile clinics in fight against Covid-19

Two buses which have been converted into state-of-the-art mobile clinics have been donated by businessmen in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, to assist the provincial government and the department of health in their efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the district.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to receive the donation from the businessmen on Thursday.

The provincial government said at least 10 residents in the Amajuba district have tested positive for the coronavirus thus far, and that last week one resident from the Umzinyathi District tested positive at a healthcare facility in Newcastle. The department, however, said seven of these patients have already been discharged and instructed to self-isolate at home.

Zikalala will be accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu when the donation will be received.

The provincial government said the premier will also visit the Madadeni Hospital in Newcastle to monitor compliance with the level 4 national lockdown regulations.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.