KZN businessmen donate mobile clinics in fight against Covid-19

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala at an event where vehicles to assist in the mass testing and screening of Covid-19 in KZN | Image: Twitter /@kzngov

The provincial government says seven of the 11 Covid-19 positive patients in the Amajuba and Umzinyathi districts have already been discharged and instructed to self-isolate at home.

Two buses which have been converted into state-of-the-art mobile clinics have been donated by businessmen in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, to assist the provincial government and the department of health in their efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the district.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to receive the donation from the businessmen on Thursday.

The provincial government said at least 10 residents in the Amajuba district have tested positive for the coronavirus thus far, and that last week one resident from the Umzinyathi District tested positive at a healthcare facility in Newcastle.

The department, however, said seven of these patients have already been discharged and instructed to self-isolate at home.

Zikalala will be accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu when the donation will be received.

The provincial government said the premier will also visit the Madadeni Hospital in Newcastle to monitor compliance with the level 4 national lockdown regulations.

