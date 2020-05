As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 11,350, an increase of 698, announced Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday.

A total of 369,697 tests have been conducted to date, with 13,630 tests done in the past 24 hours.

The Eastern Cape recorded 148 new cases, while the Western Cape recorded 484 new cases. Limpopo, Mpumalanga Northern Cape and the Free State have reported no new cases.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.