Mkhize says ‘snipes’, ‘jibes’ and ‘negative sentiments’ about Cuban doctors unnecessary

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has spoken out against the “negative sentiments” on the Cuban doctors who recently arrived in South Africa to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

Mkhize said he had expected that South Africans would have been thankful and appreciative that the Cuban doctors have come to assist and “reinforce” the country in its fight against Covid-19.

“I don’t think it is correct to have all these snipes and jibes and negative sentiments because it’s just really an unnecessary kind of stereotype,” Mkhize said.

The minister said the Cuban medics were welcomed by the government because their home country has one of the best health services in the world.

The government has come under fire for employing the Cuban doctors – at an alleged cost of R44o million – while medical graduates in the country are unable to secure work.

READ MORE: Cuban doctors ‘cost R440m’, while local ones sit without work

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa recently announced that though it welcomed and appreciated the 200 Cuban medics, it called on the government to hire unemployed South African healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, South Africa has recorded 10,652 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 206 deaths.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.