Medical Schemes Council chairperson dies after Covid-19 complications

After a six-week hospital stay, the chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) Dr Clarence Mini has died from Covid-19 complications.

News24 reports that general manager for stakeholder relations at the council Grace Khoza confirmed the news on Tuesday after being granted permission by the family.

According to, Khoza, Mini had also been living with asthma.

Speaking to the publication, Khoza sang Mini’s praises, hailing him as a very respectful man who believed in, and nurtured, young talent.

“He was respectful and he wanted us to be the best that we could be. He was very principled. He was stubborn in the belief that we all had the potential to do something good,” said Khoza.

Mini had reportedly been in exile during apartheid and could have gone into lucrative private practice upon his post-apartheid return but he chose to dedicate his life to bringing positive change to the medical industry.

He was therefore appointed by the minister of health to chair the council for a body responsible for making sure all medical aids in the country are run properly.

