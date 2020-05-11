Cele says possibility of moving to lockdown level 3 is being discussed

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said that the committee overseeing the regulations of the nationwide lockdown is discussing the possibility of moving the country from lockdown level 4 to level 3.

The minister, however, said he could not give an answer as to when level 3 would be implemented “but the time will come”.

The minister was on Monday visiting various police operations in and around Pietermaritzburg to assess the adherence to level 4 lockdown regulations.

Cele said the committee was still getting advice from experts on moving the country from level 4 to level 3 of the lockdown.

Under level 3 of the lockdown, the sale of liquor, which is banned under levels 5 and 4, would be permitted within restricted hours, among other sectors allowed to operate.

He also said that the ban on selling alcohol had given rise to people trying to brew their own liquor, with a noticeable increase in pineapple and yeast sales.

