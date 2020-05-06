DA claims eThekwini has failed to meet its own deadline to provide food relief

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed that the eThekwini Municipality has failed to meet its own deadline for the distribution of “much-needed food relief”.

DA eThekwini caucus chief whip Thabani Mthethwa said the relief in the form of food parcels and vouchers to identified recipients in 110 wards was meant to start today.

Mthethwa said the relief was valued at R66 million.

“Yet, questions from the DA and communication from the Speakers Office have now revealed that the municipality has failed to meet this deadline as the necessary preparation didn’t take place over the weekend.

“During last week’s online meeting of the City’s Executive Committee, a report was presented and assurance given that all relevant units were going to work throughout the weekend to make sure that all procurement-related logistics are in place for the distribution to start today.

“It is now clear that this did now happen. Today’s deadline was already too late as we are now in week six of lockdown and communities are struggling.

“It is unacceptable that councillors have had to scramble to put together resources to feed destitute communities but the municipality fails to procure the much-needed relief vouchers and parcels when the budget has been approved to facilitate this process.

“Councillors are being contacted by thousands of hungry and desperate residents every day and people charged with the responsibility to implement the relief measures do not seem to understand the severity of the crisis facing communities.

“People are starving and a few well-paid municipal officials simply couldn’t get their act together over a weekend to help them. The lockdown has left tens of thousands of people unable to earn an income and the city has a duty of care to look after those people but has seemingly abandoned that duty,” Mthethwa said.

He said the party has written to the acting city manager, Sipho Cele, and Speaker Weziwe Thusi to demand an explanation about the matter.

“The officials who have caused this must face the music. This failure is tantamount to gambling with the lives of the poor and vulnerable in a time of crisis.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

